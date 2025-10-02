Price set: Arsenal want £30-35m for first-team star as three transfer suitors named

Arsenal star could leave in January (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider selling Gabriel Jesus for around £30-35m, with three clubs showing an interest in the Brazilian forward.

Jesus is currently out injured and has generally had a lot of fitness problems during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

This means we haven’t really seen the best of Jesus at Arsenal, and it perhaps makes sense that the Gunners are now prepared to let him go if the opportunity arises.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, the former Manchester City attacker would have an asking price in the region of £30-35m, with the likes of Everton, AC Milan and Flamengo interested in him…

It seems Milan would find Jesus’ current asking price too high, but it seems the door might still be open for the other two clubs.

Should Arsenal lower their demands for Gabriel Jesus?

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga as it’s easy to imagine Arsenal might eventually lower their asking price for Jesus.

It’s hard to see that many clubs being prepare to pay quite that much money for someone so injury prone, and he’s not getting any younger either, turning 29 in a few months.

At his peak, Jesus was undoubtedly a fine player, but it’s also fair to say he’s never been particularly consistent, or enough of a clinical finisher.

Jesus does bring other qualities, but in general he’s been a bit of a disappointment at Arsenal, so it might not be that easy to offload him.

Arsenal surely don’t have room for Gabriel Jesus now

Arsenal invested in the signing of Viktor Gyokeres up front over the summer, which will push Jesus down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta can also choose from the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in that position.

Jesus is surely not going to get much playing time even when he does return to fitness, so Arsenal will hope some buyers do come in for him this January.