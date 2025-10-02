“I want to play” – Arsenal star sends message to Mikel Arteta after impressing vs Olympiacos

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has sent a pretty clear message to manager Mikel Arteta as he’s admitted he wants to be playing every game.

Speaking in the mixed zone after scoring in last night’s 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos, Martinelli discussed his role in the team now as Arteta has rotated his squad a lot so far this season.

This means Martinelli has sometimes had to settle for being a bit of a super-sub, as he was in the team’s last Champions League match away to Athletic Bilbao, when he came off the bench before grabbing a goal and an assist.

Martinelli also came off the bench to score the equaliser in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City, so he’s certainly making an impact in this role.

However, he also did well after being given an opportunity in the starting line up yesterday evening, and it seems he’s keen to carry on getting regular minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli’s message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Watch below as Martinelli insists he’ll always respect the manager’s decision on team selection, whilst also making it clear he would personally like to be playing every game…

? Gabriel Martinelli has sent a message to Mikel Arteta about his playing time for Arsenal this season…? pic.twitter.com/WgjYoGNSjP — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 2, 2025

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see an improved Martinelli so far this season, as he went through a bit of a difficult period last term.

The 24-year-old is a fine player on his day, and still young enough that he can keep improving, and so this revival is really encouraging for Arsenal’s prospects this season.

It seems the added competition in attack from new signings like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke has really sparked something in both Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, with the latter also experiencing a difficult period last season before bouncing back in recent matches.