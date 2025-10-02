Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking to offer a new contract to Jurrien Timber.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has done quite well for Arsenal this season, and he has established himself as a key player for the club. Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of the player, and Arsenal are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player soon.

They believe that he is one of the best players in the world in his role, and they are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal. Timber has been performing at a high level for Arsenal, and it makes sense for them to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

Arsenal rate Jurrien Timber highly

Graeme Bailey said on TBR: “Jurrien Timber has been brilliant for Arsenal, despite having missed his first season with the club – he impressed hugely with the way he bounced back and has become a huge part of their defence. “Arsenal really see him as one of the best in the world in his role.” They will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming season, and they need to keep their best players. The Dutch international is certainly one of the best players at the club right now. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince him to sign a new contract.

Arsenal looking to keep their best players

They have recently agreed on a new deal with William Saliba. It is clear that Arsenal are not only looking to bring in quality players, but they are also doing everything in their power to keep their best players at the club as well. The development will come as a huge boost for the fans.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is enjoying his football at Arsenal, and he has no reason to leave them. It is fair to assume that he is likely to agree on a new deal if a reasonable offer is presented. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.