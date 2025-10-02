“Just silly” – what ex-PL player told Arsenal star after win over Olympiacos

Martin Odegaard celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves was absolutely in awe of Martin Odegaard’s performance for Arsenal last night.

So much so, that the pundit spoke directly to Odegaard after the game and told him he was performing at his “absolute best” at the moment.

The Norway international has had two really impressive games in a row for the Gunners against Newcastle in the Premier League and Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see Odegaard playing like this again after he suffered a bit of a slump in form last season.

The 26-year-old can be world class on his day, and he now seems to be fully fit and confident again, with Hargreaves not holding back with his praise after the game.

Martin Odegaard praised for “silly” and “ridiculous” passes in Arsenal win vs Olympiacos

Speaking on TNT Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Hargreaves said: “Martin, we were talking about your performance, especially in the first half.

“This ball is ridiculous by the way. You played a few balls in the first half that were just silly. You played like a surgeon, it was so precise. It was you at your absolute best.”

That’s high praise from Hargreaves, who knows a thing or two about performing at this level, having done so himself in that star-studded Manchester United team that won the Champions League in the 2007/08 season.

Odegaard will now be hoping he can continue to perform like this and perhaps help Arsenal get over the line in this competition at last.

Arsenal are arguably the biggest club not to win the Champions League in their history, and Mikel Arteta and his players will be desperate to put that right.

On paper, Arsenal have one of the best squads in Europe, so it will be interesting to see if that can finally translate into going a step further on the pitch.