Mikel Arteta declares “phenomenal” Arsenal star is “back”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has singled out club captain Martin Odegaard for special praise after his performances in the last two games.

Odegaard’s form had started to look like a bit of a concern after a noticeable dip in his performance levels last season, but there’s no doubt the Norway international is looking back to his best now.

Speaking after last night’s win over Olympiacos in the Champions League, Arteta was full of praise for Odegaard, describing him as “phenomenal” and saying it’s good to see him “back” to this level again.

Watch below for Arteta’s post-match interview with TNT Sports…

When asked if Odegaard looked like a “man on a mission” with his current form, Arteta did not hold back with his praise.

“Yeah, he was phenomenal,” Arteta said. “I think he influenced the game in a manner that is very important for us.

“He created some big chances for his teammates, he should have scored a goal as well … so it’s good to have him back at this level.”

Martin Odegaard thriving with more competition at Arsenal

Odegaard is undoubtedly a world class performer on his day, but perhaps he’s now been energised by the fact that there’s more competition in this Arsenal squad.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in the win over Newcastle United at the weekend, and he made a real impression, perhaps aware of how well Eberechi Eze had played until then.

The summer signing from Crystal Palace can offer AFC something a bit different in that creative midfield role, so it’s now even more important for Odegaard to show what he can do for his team.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see Odegaard doing so well again, and they’ll now just be hoping he can remain consistent and help this team finally get over the line by winning some major silverware.