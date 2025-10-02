Report: Arsenal star set for huge pay rise as contract talks expected to accelerate

Declan Rice celebrates with Bukayo Saka (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly now expected to ramp up contract talks with Bukayo Saka after officially announcing William Saliba’s new deal.

The Gunners will be delighted with some of their recent work, with sporting director Andrea Berta managing to tie down other star names such as Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri as well.

Saliba was another important deal to get done, and Saka should be next, with the England international likely set to earn a big pay rise, according to talkSPORT.

The report suggests Saka could be set to earn over £250,000 a week, moving him closer to being one of the north London club’s highest earners.

According to FourFourTwo, Saka currently earns £195,000 a week, so it could be a significant bump up in his wages.

Bukayo Saka expected to stay and sign new Arsenal contract

As previously reported for the Daily Briefing, my information is that Saka is “100%” staying at Arsenal, which was also the information given to me about Saliba not that long before his new contract was made official.

One imagines we’ll hear further concrete updates on this soon, even if nothing has been officially finalised just yet.

Saka, however, is a hugely important player for Arsenal and they’ll surely do whatever they can to convince him to commit his future to the club.

Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Discussing Saka’s future recently, Mikel Arteta made it clear just how much he wants him to stay.

As quoted by football.london, the Spanish tactician said: “I would love that [for Saka to sign a new deal].

“From everything that I know, again he’s a player that is extremely happy and proud to be [here] and to have the role that he has in the football club.

“He’s been developing in a natural way like they always do. Everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us so hopefully we can do it.”