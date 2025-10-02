Report: Chelsea hold meeting with the agent of former Premier League striker

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing for a crucial January transfer window as the club looks to strengthen its attack with the addition of a proven Premier League striker.

According to IndyKaila News, the Blues have identified Ivan Toney as a priority target, with the player’s representatives already holding discussions with senior officials at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea struggling for consistency in front of goal this season, a deal for Toney could provide the cutting edge that Enzo Maresca’s side desperately needs.

The agent of Ivan Toney has met with Chelsea executives to explore the possibility of a move. While no formal agreement has been reached, it is understood that all parties are open to the idea of a loan deal in January, potentially including an option to buy at the end of the season.

Ivan Toney back to the Premier League?

The 29-year-old plays for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia but he is ready to move back to the Premier League where he made a name for himself at Brentford.

For the Blues, attacking depth has been an ongoing concern. Despite investing heavily in forwards over the past few years, the club has struggled to find a consistent goal scorer capable of delivering 15-20 goals per season.

Even though they signed Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window, they rely heavily on him since other options are not good enough.

The loan departure of Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich in the summer has left the Blues short in the attacking department.

Chelsea need depth in attacking position

Apart from Pedro and Cole Palmer, their goal scoring sources have been limited and Toney is someone who can reduce the burden of scoring goals on the current attackers.

Toney’s potential arrival would not only give Chelsea an experienced frontman but also provide a different profile compared to their current attacking options.

With his agent already in discussions and the player keen on a Premier League return, the groundwork has been laid for a potential January switch. Whether it comes in the form of a loan or a permanent deal, Toney could be the answer to Chelsea’s goal scoring problems.

