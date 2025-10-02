Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan Vitor.
The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and several clubs are monitoring his progress. He has a €40 million release clause in his contract, but the Brazilian outfit are hoping to agree on a new deal with him. If that happens, it is fair to assume that they will increase his release close. It will be increasingly difficult for him to leave the club in that case.
Brighton and Nottingham Forest are interested in the striker as well.
English clubs plotting January move for Rayan
Meanwhile, a report from Calciomercato claims that the English clubs would be willing to offer around €25-30 million in order to sign the attacker in January. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Tottenham decide to act on their interest with an official proposal.
They could use more debt in the attacking unit, and the 19-year-old would be a long-term investment. Both clubs have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players. It is clear that they are looking to build for the future. The Brazilian would be a superb investment for them. He has the qualities to do well in the Premier League, and Rayan will look to establish himself as a key player in English football.
Rayan could fancy a move
The move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity. He will look to test himself at the highest level. Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Both teams are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, and they have recently won trophies as well.
They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and whoever ends up signing Rayan could have a potential star on their hands.
Chelsea FC buying young players but have a not good enough manager coach .. the problem of this manager he knows he needs CBs but how on earth he sent Anselmino and Sarr on loan and he wants to buy a CB . Anselmino is ready and Sarr they needs regular playing time for their development but this manager is questionable .look at the situation of Acheampong, his ready and shows his quality but hardly played even guiu . Hato ready to play at CB . Hato has more suitable as a CB than LB . this manager is one dimensional coach he has no invention of how he twist his tactics in every game . players are fed up with his tactics . examples mourinho sees how he adjusted his tactics against them . Chelsea FC needs a excellent tactician that can invent a system to win a game .