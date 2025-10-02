Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to the media during a Chelsea Press Conference at Chelsea Training Ground on September 29, 2025 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan Vitor.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and several clubs are monitoring his progress. He has a €40 million release clause in his contract, but the Brazilian outfit are hoping to agree on a new deal with him. If that happens, it is fair to assume that they will increase his release close. It will be increasingly difficult for him to leave the club in that case.

Brighton and Nottingham Forest are interested in the striker as well.

English clubs plotting January move for Rayan

Meanwhile, a report from Calciomercato claims that the English clubs would be willing to offer around €25-30 million in order to sign the attacker in January. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Tottenham decide to act on their interest with an official proposal.

They could use more debt in the attacking unit, and the 19-year-old would be a long-term investment. Both clubs have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players. It is clear that they are looking to build for the future. The Brazilian would be a superb investment for them. He has the qualities to do well in the Premier League, and Rayan will look to establish himself as a key player in English football.

Rayan could fancy a move

The move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity. He will look to test himself at the highest level. Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Both teams are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, and they have recently won trophies as well.

They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and whoever ends up signing Rayan could have a potential star on their hands.