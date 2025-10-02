Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Brazilian forward Wallace Yan, and they have now emerged as frontrunners in the pursuit of the Flamengo star.

Reports in Brazil suggest discussions over a potential transfer are at an advanced stage. Journalist Julio Miguel Neto revealed via Bolavip that Palace opened negotiations during the summer window and they are looking to reignite talks once the window reopens in January.

Flamengo are fully aware of the situation, as the player’s representative, Cláudio Guadagno, has been in contact with the Premier League side. Director José Boto is said to have been kept informed of developments.

Crystal Palace lead Wallace Yan race

Palace are currently leading the chase to land the talented youngster. Despite Wolverhampton Wanderers continuing to keep tabs on Yan’s availability, the Eagles are well-positioned to bring him to England.

Yan impressed on the big stage at the Club World Cup, where he scored twice, including a memorable goal against Chelsea. However, the 20-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at the Maracanã, fueling speculation that his long-term future lies away from Brazil. Despite his limited role, the attacker’s pace, flair, and finishing ability have kept him on the radar of European clubs.

Can Palace sign Yan in January?

The coming months are expected to be decisive. Flamengo must decide whether to cash in during the January market or hold out until the summer. Crystal Palace remain keen on adding to the attacking unit, and he would be a solid long-term investment for them. The player will be attracted to the move as well. It could be the ideal next step for him.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an agreement in the coming months.