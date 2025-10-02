Leeds United will be frustrated after failing to secure all three points against Bournemouth in their last league game.

They conceded a decisive late goal, a situation that echoed their collapse against Fulham not long ago. The Whites created the most number of opportunities throughout the game and could have easily won the contest.

Bournemouth initially drew first blood when Antoine Semenyo converted a free kick. Leeds responded through Joe Rodon’s equaliser before Sean Longstaff’s brilliant strike handed them a 2-1 advantage.

However, Leeds failed to defend a set piece in the dying stages of the game, leaving Farke and the Elland Road faithful frustrated.

Daniel Farke frustrated

“First of all, for me, it was never a free-kick. Much too soft,” the Leeds boss told BBC Radio Leeds. “It’s the first time this foul was given at Premier League level as a free-kick and in a most dangerous position. “Yes, you could argue that it was unnecessary to give the referee a decision to make because the player was on the way away from the box and Anton perhaps put a hand a little bit on his back. But for me, it was never a free-kick.” “You want your wall to jump and lay your player down. But the player, against the right-footed player [Semenyo], has to lie more centrally and not too much in the corner. “Because a right-footed player, if he goes under the wall, he always goes that way and not into the corner with the outside of his foot. “So the position of Brenden was not perfect. On this level, these little mistakes are punished.”

Brenden Aaronson error proves costly

Set-piece defending has been an issue for Leeds this season. Semenyo managed to curl the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net despite Leeds setting up their wall.

Addressing the matter after the match, Farke highlighted the error that an error in positioning from Brenden Aaronson led to the goal and admitted his side paid the price for a lapse in concentration. He has been heavily criticised for his poor performances in the past as well.