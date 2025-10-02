Fans of Everton gather outside the stadium as flags depicting the Everton club badge. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing the Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez in the coming months.

The 22-year-old has done quite well for the La Liga outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of the club, as per Fichajes. They need more quality and depth in the right back department, and Sanchez would be a solid acquisition.

Sanchez was linked with Crystal Palace a few weeks ago. Liverpool have previously looked at him as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Everton could use Juanlu Sanchez

He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman. The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the 22-year-old, and it could be the ideal next step in his career. Regular football in England could help him improve further.

Everton are looking to improve their squad so that they can fight for a place in the top half. They have been fighting for survival in recent seasons. A club of their stature should be doing better, and they need better players at their disposal.

Sanchez is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. If Everton can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in future.

Can Everton get the Sanchez deal done?

It will be interesting to see if Everton follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Sevilla will not want to lose a key player like him, but they could be tempted if a lucrative proposal is presented.

The opportunity to move to England will be attractive for the player as well. He will feel that if he manages to impress with Everton in the Premier League, he will be able to secure a bigger move in future. The Merseyside outfit could be the ideal stepping stone for him at this stage of his career.