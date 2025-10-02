Tottenham willing to spend considerable money on ambitious Real Madrid transfer raid

Federico Valverde in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay considerable money for the ambitious transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

It seems there’s some uncertainty surrounding the Uruguay international’s future at the moment, and this has led to talk of Spurs trying to bring him to the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are very keen on Valverde and could make a big financial effort to convince Madrid to sell.

It remains to be seen if there’s any genuine possibility that Real would ever agree to this, though, with Valverde proving to be such an important member of their team for the last few years.

Why is Federico Valverde being linked with a move away from Real Madrid?

Valverde has been a star player for Los Blancos for a while now, but it seems he’s not looking quite as natural a fit in the tactical set-up of new manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso took over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, and it’s not yet clear if some of the club’s previous household names will remain as important as they were before.

Valverde’s qualities don’t necessarily look to be that in tune with what Alonso wants from his players, as he’s an energetic and all-action kind of player who thrives more in fast and chaotic games rather than the slower and more measured approach Alonso prefers.

Tottenham could likely offer Valverde more regular playing time, but it would also be quite a step down for the 27-year-old after winning so many major trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.

Spurs may have won the Europa League final last season to get back into the Champions League this term, but they’ve generally struggled to win silverware or finish in the top four on a consistent basis.

It will be interesting to see if this really does result in THFC making a move for Valverde, or if he can work his way back into Alonso’s plans.