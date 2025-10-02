“Adjustment problems” – German legend explains the reasons for Liverpool summer signing’s bad start

Florian Wirtz and Rudi Voller (Photo by Tom Dulat, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Former German World Cup winner Rudi Voller has spoken out on Florian Wirtz’s poor start to life at Liverpool since his summer transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old looked a world class talent during his time in the Bundesliga, and it’s a bit of a surprise to see him struggle so much at Liverpool.

Wirtz has 0 goals and 0 assists for Arne Slot’s side so far, and although he’s shown some promising moments, it’s not really enough to justify the big fee the Reds paid for him.

Voller, however, seems unconcerned by Wirtz’s struggles to adapt, saying this is the kind of normal adjustment period any player can go through.

Florian Wirtz tipped to show what he can do at Liverpool

Voller, who also managed the German national team to a World Cup final in 2002, and worked as a sporting director at Wirtz’s old club Leverkusen, clearly isn’t giving up on the Germany international just yet.

“Florian shouldn’t let himself get carried away. I have no concerns about that. He’ll show the English what he’s made of,” he told Bild (via Sport Witness).

“Florian is playing in a new league and a new club. These are normal adjustment problems. Almost every professional has them. I have no doubt that with his running and playing ability, he will make the breakthrough.”

Let’s not rush to write off Florian Wirtz

Wirtz, as Voller rightly says, is in a new club, a new league, and a new country, so although all Liverpool fans would have loved to see him hit the ground running, it’s not too surprising that he hasn’t.

Still only 22 years of age, Wirtz has had a great start to his career as a whole, but some poorer spells are inevitable, and it seems foolish to write him off just yet.

Slot has done a great job with LFC so he surely has it in him to solve this issue and get Wirtz and the whole team firing again soon.