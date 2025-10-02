“Closing in” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United transfer target & likely “agreement”

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona vs PSG (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be set to miss out on the potential transfer of Barcelona central midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international is a key player for Barca, but was recently linked with Man Utd in a report from Football Insider, while another from Fichajes also claimed Bayern Munich were keen on him.

De Jong could be an ideal signing for United due to their current issues in midfield, but it looks like it won’t be possible, judging by Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the player via his official account on X.

See below for Romano’s post about De Jong closing in on a new contract with Barcelona…

??? Barcelona are closing in on the agreement with Frenkie de Jong over new deal until June 2029. Verbal agreement in place, final formal details being sorted then all signed with lawyers on it. New deal already approved club side, as @monfortcarlos has reported. ?? pic.twitter.com/hAzdG2ukR9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2025

“Barcelona are closing in on the agreement with Frenkie de Jong over new deal until June 2029,” the Italian journalist posted.

“Verbal agreement in place, final formal details being sorted then all signed with lawyers on it. New deal already approved club side, as @monfortcarlos has reported.”

Who else could Manchester United sign in midfield after Frenkie de Jong blow?

United have been linked with De Jong so many times in recent years it’s getting hard to keep count, so it’s probably wise for the club to move on to other targets.

Even if De Jong is one of the finest in Europe on his day, there are other very decent options out there for MUFC to explore.

For instance, I was told earlier today, as reported via the Daily Briefing, that talented young Brentford ace Yehor Yarmoliuk is one name alongside others like Adam Wharton on United’s list.

Moving for top young talents like that probably makes more sense for United now than their previous model of signing big names, who have more often than not proven disappointing.

Casemiro, to use a similar example, was a key player for Real Madrid, but joined United when he was already a bit over the hill, and has proven a disappointment for the most part.

De Jong could perhaps present a similar risk, so the Red Devils should surely focus on trying to find the next superstar in that position, such as Wharton, Yarmoliuk, Carlos Baleba, or someone else.