Gareth Southgate makes Man United decision after ‘good personal connection’ claim is made

As pressure mounts on Ruben Amorim after Manchester United’s poor start to the new campaign, the club continues to explore potential replacements behind the scenes.

However, one high-profile candidate appears to be off the table.

According to Daily Mirror, former England manager Gareth Southgate would turn down an approach from United if they decide to sack Amorim.

While Southgate has been strongly linked with the job, it now seems unlikely he will be tempted back into management at Old Trafford.

Man United are considering options to replace Amorim

United’s hierarchy are understood to still back Amorim despite a string of disappointing results, but contingency planning is already underway should the Portuguese coach fail to turn things around.

Names including Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola have been discussed, while Southgate was also said to be on the club’s three-man shortlist.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Southgate has ‘good personal connection’ with the United hierarchy.

While he is not ruling out a future return to the game, Southgate is in no rush to take on another high-pressure role, particularly one as scrutinised as Man United.

Southgate is keeping himself busy away from football

Instead, the former Three Lions boss is keeping busy in other ways. He has agreed to host a new BBC programme.

Recently knighted for his contributions to English football, Southgate is also relishing opportunities outside of traditional coaching, with close friends and colleagues suggesting he is carefully weighing his next steps.

The rejection is a setback in United’s search for potential successors to Amorim.

Southgate had been viewed as an experienced option with international pedigree and a reputation for unifying squads, qualities the club could use during such turbulent times.

