Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move away from the club, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

They are looking to bring in a quality central defender, and the 23-year-old has been identified as a potential candidate. There is no doubt that the England International is a quality player, and he has shown his ability in the Premier League.

Manchester United are keen on Branthwaite as well.

Mick Brown has revealed on Football Insider: “Branthwaite will certainly be on the radar at Liverpool. “Plus, he’s a left-sided centre-back, and that’s the position Van Dijk plays in at the moment, so bringing him in would do little to solve their problems. “But like I say, that interest will be there as a long-term option, and maybe he could come in and develop his game a bit more by learning from Van Dijk. “I just don’t see him as a replacement for Konate, and it would be a shock to see him leave Everton now. “I expect they’ll keep an eye on how he progresses over the rest of the season and then if they think there’s a position for him, that might be when they make a move.”

Liverpool move could be ideal for Branthwaite

He deserves to play for bigger clubs, and the move to Liverpool would be ideal for him. He would get to play alongside Virgil van Dijk, and it could help him improve further. Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. His contract expires in the summer of 2026, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet. The Everton star could be the ideal replacement for the French international.

The 23-year-old is regarded as a phenomenal talent for the bright future, and he could develop into a star for Liverpool. They would do well to secure the signature of the defender in the coming months. Everton will not want to lose midway through the season, and a move might have to wait until the summer window.

The defender is young enough to improve further, and he could justify the investment in future. He is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. Also, the bitter rivalry between the two clubs will make any move very difficult.