Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea “very interested” in €80m-plus Arsenal transfer target

Chelsea transfer plans discussed by Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have an interest in signing Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

It seems the Blues are long-time admirers of the talented young Turkey international, as first revealed here for CaughtOffside last month.

Now Romano has spoken on his Italian language YouTube channel about Yildiz’s situation as it seems Juventus are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

The reporter mentions Juve’s desire to keep Yildiz away from Premier League clubs, with Chelsea specifically named as one of the 20-year-old’s main suitors, though he’s also been linked with Arsenal by Tutto Juve in recent times.

Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea’s interest in Kenan Yildiz

Watch below for Romano’s latest updates, with Yildiz mentioned after recent uncertainty over his future…

“I can tell you that Juventus, the management, are optimistic about eventually reaching an agreement (with Yildiz),” Romano said.

He added: “I believe Juve wants to avoid finding themselves in a situation where Yildiz could receive a very significant offer from abroad and say, ‘OK, but my salary is low, I’d rather go somewhere else.’

“He’s shown great perseverance so far with his performances, but also during the summer. If Yildiz had wanted to go to the Premier League, I assure you he could have gone there at the start of the transfer window.

“Chelsea has always been very interested, and the Premier League’s interest remains because Yildiz is a fantastic player, so it’s normal to see the big clubs paying attention.

“But Juventus, as you said, is working on a renewal and is optimistic, wanting to find a solution as soon as possible.”

Chelsea still chasing elite young talent

Chelsea fans will no doubt be aware by now that the club’s priority under this ownership is to recruit the very best young players in world football.

Yildiz certainly looks like he’s already in that bracket, so it makes sense that CFC would be willing to rival the likes of Arsenal for his signature.

Tutto Juve’s previous report did state, however, that Yildiz could cost upwards of €80m, so it clearly won’t be easy to get a deal done.

It will now be important to see if Juventus can tie the player down to a new deal to take even more control over his future.