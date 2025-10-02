Liverpool transfer news: Decision pending over the future of defensive stalwart

Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s veteran left-back Andy Robertson now finds himself at a crossroads.

With his current contract poised to expire in 2026, the club has yet to commit to a renewal, leaving his future at Anfield uncertain.

After eight years of service and countless contributions both on and off the pitch, the Scotland captain’s role is shifting and much will depend on how he adapts to reduced playing time and competition from Milos Kerkez.

As things stand, Liverpool have not made a decision on extending Robertson’s deal beyond next summer, according to Rousing The Kop.

Andy Robertson would become a free agent in 2026

He would be free to leave the club at the end of this season if the Reds decide not to offer him a new deal.

What complicates matters further is that any decision is likely to be delayed until after the turn of the year, when Liverpool and Robertson will reassess whether an extension makes sense for both parties.

This season, Robertson has been the second choice left-back for the Merseyside club and whenever he has been give the opportunity to play, he has shown his experience and been useful for the team.

While Kerkez has had adaptation challenges, Slot has shown faith in the young Hungarian and is not in a rush to revert.

Liverpool still value Robertson highly

Meanwhile, Robertson remains valued within the squad, acknowledged for his experience and leadership, but his influence on the pitch is under pressure.

Robertson’s reduced role has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. He was reportedly a target for Atlético Madrid in the summer, indicating that he may have options should he leave Liverpool.

Robertson’s status at Liverpool is entering a critical phase. The club’s hesitancy to decide on a new contract, combined with his diminished role in the starting lineup may push him out of the club for a new challenge elsewhere.

