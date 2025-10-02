Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise at the end of the season.

The French International has been outstanding since the move to Germany. The 23-year-old has already picked up eight goals and eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

Michael Olise is an elite talent

He has been outstanding in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Champions League. He could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool as they look to replace Mohamed Salah in the long term. The Egyptian is in his 30s, and they need to start planning for a future without him.

The former Crystal Palace star could be the ideal acquisition. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer with Bayern Munich, and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool. He knows the Premier League well, and he will be able to settle in quickly.

The 23-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in the player as well. However, reports (h/t SportWitness) claim that Liverpool are the most serious about signing him. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Liverpool could use Olise

Liverpool have recently spent a substantial amount of money on the attacking unit, and they have brought in players like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz. However, they are lacking in genuine quality on the flanks. Signing the French International could solve the problem for them. The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. The opportunity to join them could be tempting for Olise.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world as well. They have an ambitious project, and they have recently won a couple of trophies. However, they have invested in quality wide players in recent windows. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sign another winger.