Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United were heavily linked with Emiliano Martinez during the summer transfer window.

They wanted to sign the Aston Villa star, but they ended up signing Senne Lammens instead.

The talented young Belgian is yet to get regular opportunities at Old Trafford, and there have been rumours that Manchester United could look to bring another goalkeeper in the near future.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now revealed on Football Insider that it would not surprise him if Manchester United decided to return for the South American goalkeeper in January. There is no doubt that Martinez is a quality player, and he has proven that with club and country. He is already at the peak of his career, and he knows the league well. He could make an instant impact at Manchester United.

Lammens might be a top talent for the future, but would be a better option right now. He would certainly be a huge upgrade on Altay Bayindir.

Man United to return for Emiliano Martinez?

Brown said: “They’ve gone and got Lammens now, but Amorim has been saying he still wants a goalkeeper, so the recruitment team will be looking at their options. “I have no doubt Martinez is still one of those, because he’s a top-class goalkeeper and one who would immediately solve the issues they’ve had recently. “He’s strong, imposing, a top shot-stopper and a character in the dressing room which it feels like they’re sorely lacking at Man United at the moment. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see them go back in for him, especially with the manager still demanding a goalkeeper, whether that’s in January or next summer.”

January move for Martinez seems difficult

The goalkeeping department has been a major issue for Manchester United. They need to bring in a world-class player in that area of the pitch, and the Aston Villa star would be ideal.

However, signing him in January will be difficult. Aston Villa will not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.