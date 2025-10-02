‘He is a leader, he’s unbelievable’ – Man United legend tipped to replace Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Manchester United’s season off to a rocky start under Ruben Amorim, speculation is mounting about potential replacements for the Portuguese coach.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie O’Hara believes that the club’s former captain and iconic figure Roy Keane should be given the chance to take over the reins.

The argument goes beyond nostalgia. Keane’s leadership style, his uncompromising mentality, and his past connection with United are seen as potent assets in restoring identity and standards at Old Trafford.

O’Hara argued that Keane brings something uniquely powerful to a dressing room, intensity, respect, and an unwillingness to accept mediocrity.

Man United told to appoint Roy Keane as new manager

According to the pundit, few people would defy him when he walks into the training ground, that level of gravitas is exactly what United now lack.

Speaking on Sky Sports, O’Hara said, as reported by GOAL:

“I’m amazed that no one has phoned Roy Keane and said, ‘Can you come in at Man Utd and be part of what we’re doing here?’ because he is arguably Man Utd’s greatest captain.

“He is a leader. He’s unbelievable. When you watch him, he’s ferocious, you listen to him, when he walks into a dressing room, you’re going to listen.

“He’s going to lead by example. He’s not going to allow poor standards. I can’t believe Manchester United have not phoned Roy Keane.

“Maybe it’s because he can’t be the manager.

“Maybe it’s because he’s too hot-headed, I don’t know. They want someone in with more tactical nous or whatever.

“How Roy Keane isn’t in there at that football club, in the dressing room, in there every day at the training ground telling them this is the standard, this is what’s Man Utd, this is what we’ve built, this is how we do it… I cannot believe they’ve not done something like that.”

Keane is a legend but United need an experienced manager

What works in favour of this idea is Keane’s legacy at the club. As a player, he was a warrior, a skipper who demanded excellence and never shied from confrontation. His reputation still commands attention in the Old Trafford environment.

On the flip side, the pundit acknowledged that Keane might be seen as “too hot-headed” or lacking in the modern tactical nuance clubs often demand today. But his leadership, he argued, could serve as a spark.

The club would obviously have other better options in mind to replace Amorim. Keane has been out of management for a long time and even when he was managing, he failed to prove himself and has no experience of managing a big club like United.

The other names being linked with the United job are Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Xavi Hernandez.

‘The one for me’ – Ben Foster names manager Man United should appoint to replace Amorim