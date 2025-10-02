Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge on. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign a quality right back in the coming months, and they have identified Omar El Hilali as a target, as per Fichajes.

The 22-year-old Espanyol defender has done quite well in La Liga, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2027, and he could be signed for a fee of €25 million.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality talent, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. The asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential as well. El Hilali could easily justify the investment in the near future.

El Hilali was linked with Arsenal a few months ago.

Omar El Hilali could fancy a move

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him as well. The move to Manchester United would be the ideal step up for him. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to wrap up the move in the coming months. They have the resources to get the deal across the line.

Man United could use El Hilali

They have been quite mediocre this season, and they have not been able to hit top form. They need to improve their squad during the January window, and signing the Espanyol defender could prove to be a wise decision. He will help them defensively, and he will also contribute going forward.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Jon Aramburu and Nahuel Molina as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.