Ruben Amorim could be out of a job soon. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window after struggling to force his way into Ruben Amorim’s plans.

The 27-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish club so far, and he has scored twice and picked up five assists in all competitions. Former Manchester United star and club legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the England International looks like a player ‘reborn’ at the Spanish club.

Marcus Rashford has excelled

There is no doubt that Rashford has done quite well in La Liga and in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United will certainly be left wondering why they let him leave. They are in desperate need of a player like him right now. He has shown his pace, flair, goal-scoring ability, and versatility at the Spanish club. Barcelona will be delighted to have signed a player like him on loan.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue to impress in the coming months and convince the Spanish outfit to sign him permanently. Rashford does not have a future at Manchester United, and he will not want to return to the club either. Joining Barcelona permanently would be ideal for him.

Man United are struggling in the attack

Meanwhile, Manchester United attackers have not been able to perform at the desired level yet. It will be interesting to see if they can improve in the coming weeks and help the team perform better. Manchester United have been mediocre in the Premier League this season, and they have already crashed out of the English League Cup. The FA Cup is now their only opportunity to win a trophy this season.

Rashford’s performances will certainly rub some salt in the wounds of Manchester United fans, and they will certainly wonder what could have been if he had stayed at the club.

In other news, Rasmus Hojlund has been excellent since joining Napoli on loan as well.