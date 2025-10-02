Sources: Man United add under-the-radar 21y/o talent to list of transfer targets

Yehor Yarmoliuk in action for Brentford (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to have added talented young Brentford defensive midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk to their list of transfer targets.

As I exclusively reported here for the Daily Briefing, both Man Utd and Tottenham are really keen on the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Yarmoliuk has been scouted by the Red Devils, Spurs and other big clubs, and it seems likely he’ll be one to watch for summer 2026.

Brentford surely won’t be too keen to let Yarmoliuk leave, but Spurs in particular could have an important edge in the race for his signature due to the connection with their manager Thomas Frank and his former club.

What sources have said about Yehor Yarmoliuk transfer

United and Tottenham seem to be showing the strongest interest right now, while there has also been mention of other big names like Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, and Napoli.

One source told me: “United are likely to put Yarmoliuk on their list alongside the likes of Adam Wharton for next summer” while Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is expected to “use his Brentford connections to move to the front of the queue”.

We’ve seen Brentford cash in on some of their star names in the past, with both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa leaving the club this summer to join Manchester United and Newcastle United, respectively.

Yarmoliuk could well be next, as long as the money is right, with the Ukraine international looking like he surely has a big future at the highest level of the game.

That’s the kind of talent both United and Spurs could do with securing as they look to build squads that might soon have some hope of closing the gap on rivals such as Liverpool and Arsenal nearer the top of the Premier League table.

