Leeds United signed Jaka Bijol from Italian club Udinese during the summer transfer window, and the defender has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot.

The Slovenian defender missed the opening game of the Premier League campaign through suspension, and he has not been able to get into the starting lineup ever since.

Jaka Bijol has been on the fringes

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk have been very impressive for Leeds, and they have not given Daniel Farke any reason to change the defensive combination since then. It will be interesting to see if the Slovenian defender can convince the Leeds manager to give him more opportunities in the coming months.

Leeds paid £15 million to sign him, and there is no doubt that he is a quality player. He could prove to be an excellent performer for the club in the coming months of the season.

Bijol is now heading into the international break with Slovenia later this month, and Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek admitted that Bijol is experiencing difficulties in his club environment and hinted that the international stage offers him a chance to reset.

Slovenia boss on Bijol

“Bijol, Stojanovic and Sesko have more problems in their environments”, Matjaz Kek told the local Slovenian daily Dnevnik. “But now they play for the national team. I expect that these everyday problems will go away here. The national team is also an opportunity to prove someone wrong.”

Kek also acknowledged the reality of Bijol’s situation at Leeds, where Farke has no incentive to alter a team that is performing so well. For now, the defender’s best chance to make a statement may lie with his national side rather than at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen how his situation unfolds over the next few months. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at the English club will not benefit him.