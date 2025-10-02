Marc Guehi shows his priority after failed Liverpool transfer in the summer

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi, captain of Crystal Palace, has publicly addressed the saga surrounding his failed move to Liverpool this summer, and made clear where his priorities lie now.

The English centre-half was widely expected to complete a switch to Anfield, but Palace ultimately pulled out of the deal late in the window.

With his contract set to expire next season and uncertainty looming, Guehi insists his focus remains firmly on his current club.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool appeared poised to land one of the Premier League’s most promising defenders, only for Palace to withdraw at the eleventh hour, citing their inability to find an adequate replacement.

Marc Guehi is now focused on Crystal Palace

Despite the collapse of the move, Guehi has made it clear that he will not dwell publicly on what might have been.

The Palace captain said, as reported by The Standard:

“My only focus is the team and the football club. I’m not worried about personal accolades.

“As long as the team is where it needs to be, I’m happy.”

Guehi has not shied away from his status at Palace either. Although he is widely expected not to renew his contract at Selhurst Park, he reaffirmed his commitment for the time being, telling the media he has “nothing to say” about the Liverpool transfer.

Guehi has been a consistent performer for Palace

On the pitch, Guehi has been a model of consistency. He has started all six of Palace’s Premier League matches this season, and even assisted Eddie Nketiah’s late winner in a tight match against Liverpool, a goal that extended Palace’s unbeaten run across all competitions to 18 games.

The fact that his contract expires next year leaves open the possibility of a future departure, and his public stance of silence regarding the failed Liverpool move reflects a professional discipline.

Guehi’s handling of the aborted Liverpool transfer shows maturity and clarity of purpose. Even amid speculation over his future, he has refused to allow the drama to distract him from Crystal Palace’s goals.

