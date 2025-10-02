Former Manchester United star tempted to return as manager, he’s been discussed before

Former Manchester United star could return as manager (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is tempted to return to the club as manager amid doubts over Ruben Amorim’s future.

As reported for the Daily Briefing yesterday, it is understood that the mood inside Old Trafford is really low right now, though a decision on sacking Amorim is not exactly looking imminent.

This is similar to what is now being reported by talkSPORT, with their report stating that Man Utd are keen to stick with Amorim for a bit longer, even if contingency plans are also being made.

One option likely to be considered is Carrick, who has previously impressed in a spell as Middlesbrough manager, whilst also serving as caretaker manager for the Red Devils briefly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked a few years ago.

Michael Carrick back on the agenda at Manchester United

The report from talkSPORT also states that Carrick’s name was discussed before Amorim eventually got the nod for the job last year.

It remains to be seen if or when United will make a change, but it seems that Carrick will be one to watch.

There is also mention in the report of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, and it certainly seems like it would make sense for MUFC to prioritise someone with experience of English football.

Should United hire a former player as manager?

United fans will have mixed feelings about hiring a former player, as it won’t necessarily lead to success.

The club had a mixed spell under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who started brightly, but who ultimately didn’t quite look up to the job.

That said, it’s not like his successors have done much better.

Carrick might well fit in at United and connect with the players in a way that the likes of Amorim and Erik ten Hag were unable to.