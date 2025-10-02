Midfielder wants to leave Man United for CL club after seeing former teammates shine

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo, one of Manchester United’s promising young midfielders, is reportedly eyeing a move to Napoli in the coming January transfer window.

With his playing opportunities at Old Trafford severely limited under coach Ruben Amorim, Mainoo could see Italy as the stage for revitalising his career and forming a fresh chapter.

Mainoo has found himself sidelined in Man United’s midfield pecking order. Once considered among the brightest talents coming through the ranks, he now struggles to secure starts under Amorim’s system, often ranking behind Bruno Fernandes.

Kobbie Mainoo wants Man United exit

The young midfielder wanted to leave the Red Devils in the summer transfer window but United denied him a move away from the club.

A number of clubs were interested in a move for the England international midfielder, including Real Madrid.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Mainoo wants to move to Napoli where he has seen his former teammates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund shine.

McTominay won the league title with Napoli last season and was named the MVP of the league after a brilliant individual season.

On the other hand, Hojlund has started showing his true colours for Antonio Conte’s side after joining them this summer.

The young Danish striker scored two goals for Napoli this week in the Champions League against Sporting, showing his quality to finish chances, something that was missing at United.

Napoli move could help revive Mainoo’s career

Napoli has long been linked with Mainoo, and it’s said he would have preferred joining them if United had allowed it.

Mainoo sees the presence of familiar faces as a positive factor in making a move, the hope would be that chemistry, trust, and shared history could help him adapt more quickly in Italy.

Mainoo’s ambitions seem to be outgrowing his current situation at Man United.

With limited opportunities under Amorim and growing frustration over stalled development, his eyes are firmly fixed on a move to Napoli, where McTominay is already a success and Hojlund is adapting to a new stage.

