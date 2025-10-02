“We want him to..” – Mikel Arteta makes demand to summer signing Viktor Gyokeres

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered glowing praise for striker Viktor Gyökeres, hailing his recent performances as “exceptional.”

While the Swedish forward may not always get on the scoresheet, Arteta emphasised the importance of his all-round contributions, insisting that Gyökeres is proving his value to the team in more ways than just goals.

With Arsenal looking to maintain momentum across multiple competitions, the manager’s comments show both the player’s rising influence and the tactical demands Arteta expects from his front line.

Signed from Sporting in the summer transfer window, Gyokeres is now the leader of the attack at Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres is yet to find his real goal scoring form

Despite showing signs of his talent, the Sweden international striker has failed to produce the output that Arteta and the Arsenal fans would have expected.

In nine appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, the 27-year-old has scored three goals, all of them coming in the Premier League.

Speaking after Arsenal’s win against Olympiacos in the Champions League, Arteta said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“What I sense is that he’s doing better and better things every game. Overall, his performance was exceptional”.

“We want him to be scoring goals, but if he doesn’t do that, at least to do everything as he’s doing for the team. He’s helping a lot”.

Arteta is satisfied with his summer signing

Goals remain the ultimate measure, but Arteta values the hard work, tactical discipline, and team-first mentality that Gyökeres brings.

If he continues to combine selfless graft with improved finishing, the Swede could prove one of the most important additions to Arsenal’s quest for silverware this season.

Arteta will be hoping that the striker will come back to scoring form in their next match which is against West Ham United in the Premier League.

