A general view as a large black and white flag of Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are hoping to sign the Athletic Club Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

They are prepared to submit an offer of around €70 million in the next transfer window to sign the player, as per Fichajes. The 25-year-old has a release clause of €80 million in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if the club is willing to sanction his departure.

It would be a substantial offer for the midfielder, and it would give the Spanish outfit ample resources to replace him.

Newcastle could use Oihan Sancet

Newcastle need to add more quality and creativity in the midfield. The 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He has shown his quality in La Liga, and he could make a big impact in the Premier League. Sancet scored 17 goals last season.

He will help create opportunities for his teammates and improve them going forward. The Magpies have brought in a couple of quality strikers, but they need more creativity going forward. A reliable playmaker would be ideal.

Sancet could fancy a move

Meanwhile, the midfielder could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. He has also been linked with other English clubs. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the deal done. They aim to build a team capable of consistently fighting for trophies.

Sancet would be the ideal acquisition for them. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to make his mark in English football. Newcastle have an ambitious project and the resources to build a formidable team. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will look to fight for major trophies as well. The Spaniard is likely to be tempted to join them.