(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United players Joelinton and Dan Burn are now on the verge of suspension.

Both players have collected bookings in each of the opening two fixtures in the UEFA Champions League this season, leaving them just one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

Newcastle duo facing a ban

The pair started in Wednesday’s emphatic 4-0 away victory over Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, a result that gave Eddie Howe’s men their first European win on the road since 2013. Nick Woltemade opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Anthony Gordon netted twice from the penalty spot. Harvey Barnes came off the bench to add a fourth, wrapping up a statement performance.

However, the situation with Burn and Joelinton will now be a major cause for concern.

Joelinton was cautioned during the first half in Brussels, while Dan Burn received a yellow card late in the 88th minute. Both had also gone into the referee’s book in the opening clash with Barcelona.

UEFA rules on yellow cards

UEFA rules state that three yellow cards during the league phase trigger an automatic one-match suspension.

The rules state: “From the first match in the league phase, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, that did not result in a red card, as well as after any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.).”

With six fixtures still to come against Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Athletic Bilbao, PSV Eindhoven, Bayer Leverkusen, and Marseille, Howe will be worried that his players could now face costly bans in crucial matches.

Given the way the two Newcastle players prefer to play, it will be extremely difficult for them to avoid a booking in six street matches. It is fair to assume that they will be suspended eventually. It will be interesting to see if they can manage the timing of the suspension carefully, given the fixtures, so that they do not miss the vital matches.