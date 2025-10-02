Dean Smith sends Ollie Watkins warning for this season

Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has sent a message regarding Ollie Watkins this season after a slow start in front of goal.

The England international is one of a number of players struggling to hit peak form for Unai Emery’s side at the moment, and that lack of goals for him and others will be a real concern.

Smith discussed Watkins as one of a number of topics in his interview with the Athletic recently.

Having worked closely with Watkins, Smith said that he’s a player who “works his socks off”, but also tends to worry a bit too much about goals.

Dean Smith on Ollie Watkins

“He probably worries — or used to worry too much — about not scoring. Now you guarantee 15 league goals a season from him,” Smith said.

Of course, the issue Villa are now finding is that perhaps they can no longer guarantee that they’ll get that many goals out of him.

Watkins has undoubtedly been a top performer for Villa down the years, and he probably could even have shone at a bigger club in that time amid links with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Still, we’re perhaps now seeing signs that the 29-year-old is past his best, and that will be a big concern as Emery tries to turn this team’s form around.

Villa sold Jhon Duran back in January, and that perhaps increasingly looks like a poor decision as the talented young forward could have been an ideal long-term replacement for Watkins.