Premier League manager rejects new contract at his club with his eyes on Man United move

The managerial merry-go-round in the Premier League is beginning to spin faster, with Oliver Glasner at the heart of the speculation.

The Crystal Palace manager has reportedly rejected the club’s latest contract extension, fueling rumours that his long-term sights are set on Manchester United

With Ruben Amorim under heavy scrutiny at Old Trafford after a disastrous start to the season, Glasner’s stance could prove significant in the coming months.

According to IndyKaila News, Glasner has declined Palace’s newest offer, despite the club’s efforts to secure his future.

Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace contract

Palace are believed to have tabled an improved deal in the hopes of tying him down, but the Austrian coach has not been convinced.

Sources suggest he will only remain at Selhurst Park if the club presents him with an extraordinary contract, one that not only offers major financial backing but also includes protective release clauses allowing him to consider opportunities at bigger clubs.

Glasner’s ambition is clear, he sees himself managing at the very top level. Since arriving at Palace, he has earned widespread praise for ending the club’s trophy drought by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year.

Glasner has eyes on the Man United job

At the same time, United’s managerial situation remains precarious. Amorim continues to fight for his job, but with results failing to improve, many insiders believe it is only a matter of time before the board decides to make a change.

Should Amorim be dismissed, Glasner’s name is expected to feature prominently on United’s shortlist, alongside other candidates such as Gareth Southgate and Andoni Iraola.

Glasner’s refusal to commit to a new contract at Crystal Palace has thrown his future into the spotlight and intensified speculation about Man United.

With Amorim’s future at United hanging by a thread, the Austrian manager is waiting in the wings.

