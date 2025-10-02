Manchester United told they’ve lost a “quality” player after yet another transfer blunder

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Napoli against Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been told they’ve lost a “quality” player in Rasmus Hojlund, who left to join Napoli on loan in the summer.

The Denmark international looks back to his best after a strong start with Napoli, despite generally struggling in his two years at Man Utd.

Hojlund is now linking up with former Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in Antonio Conte’s side, and it’s a partnership that seems to be working well.

De Bruyne is clearly a fan of Hojlund, with the Metro quoting him as saying he’s a “quality” player who can “smell goals”.

This follows three goals in his first five games for Napoli, with the 22-year-old looking like the big prospect he showed himself to be in a previous spell in Italy with Atalanta.

Rasmus Hojlund the latest player to improve after leaving Manchester United

We keep seeing top players going backwards at United in recent times, and Hojlund is also the latest to improve after leaving the club.

Similar has happened with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Scott McTominay, and it’s certainly a bit of a worrying pattern.

Hojlund looked low on confidence as he struggled for goals at United, and it seems like this keeps on happening to players who then rediscover their self-belief after they leave.

Napoli fans will be delighted that Hojlund is now performing so well, but it’s another for MUFC to ponder as they splashed the cash on bringing in Benjamin Sesko as Hojlund’s replacement.

Sesko hasn’t exactly started that brightly for Ruben Amorim’s side, so it could be that this pattern is about to repeat itself again, with talented players finding that Old Trafford just isn’t a good environment for them.