Newcastle United picked up a comfortable win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday night.

After losing their opening Champions League fixture to Barcelona, Eddie Howe’s men responded emphatically, securing a 4-0 victory.

Former Burnley defender Ross Sykes was in action for Union SG against Newcastle, and the 26-year-old defender revealed his admiration for Newcastle in the build-up to the game.

Sykes is a lifelong Newcastle United fan, and he explained just how meaningful this clash was for him.

Ross Sykes on Newcastle clash

Belgian outlet Sporza quote the defender: “I was really hoping for Newcastle in the draw. It was a special feeling, I think everyone could see that. I was speechless. Now I get to play against Newcastle in the Champions League. I never could have imagined that.