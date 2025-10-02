Report: Man United star set to January exit after growing disillusioned under Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is weighing up a potential move to Italy in the upcoming January transfer window, with Como and Juventus both keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Dutch forward, who joined United just over a year ago from Bologna, has struggled for regular minutes under manager Ruben Amorim.

With his career at a crossroads, the 24-year-old could now look to revive his form and confidence in Serie A, where opportunities appear more promising.

According to The Sun, United are prepared to consider offers for Zirkzee in January, with both a loan and permanent transfer on the table.

Joshua Zirkzee has failed to live up to expectations

The Red Devils signed him for €42.5 million under Erik ten Hag in 2024, but the managerial shift to Amorim has significantly reduced his involvement. So far this season, Zirkzee has been limited to appearances from the bench, raising concerns about his long-term role at Old Trafford.

One potential destination is Como, where manager Cesc Fàbregas is said to admire Zirkzee’s profile. Fàbregas, who is building a competitive project in Serie A, reportedly views the Dutchman as the perfect addition to his squad.

A move to Como would give Zirkzee not just game time, but also the chance to be a key figure in an ambitious side aiming to establish themselves in Italy’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Juventus remain interested after previously exploring a deal during the summer. The Turin giants are seeking attacking reinforcements to complement their frontline and could reignite negotiations in January.

Man United star may consider Serie A move

For Zirkzee, the appeal of playing for a club of Juventus’ stature and competing for trophies is undeniable, though competition for places would still be intense.

United’s openness to letting him leave reflects the reality of a squad undergoing transition under Amorim.

With other attacking options like Benjamin Sesko ahead of him in the pecking order, Zirkzee risks stagnating if he stays.

Both the player and the club may now see Italy as the best place for him to regain form and confidence.

Zirkzee’s short spell at Man United has not unfolded as hoped, and the January transfer window could provide the fresh start he needs.

One way or another, the next few months could determine whether his Old Trafford chapter closes sooner rather than later.

