Seismic Ibrahima Konate contract update could prove to be game-changing for Liverpool

Liverpool may be set to secure the future of Ibrahima Konaté, with new reports suggesting that the French defender could extend his stay at Anfield.

Just weeks ago, speculation linked the 26-year-old centre-back with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer when his current contract runs out next summer.

However, French outlet L’Équipe now claims that negotiations over a renewal are progressing positively, and Konaté is leaning towards committing his long-term future to Liverpool under manager Arne Slot.

Ibrahima Konate to make contract U-turn?

Konaté’s contract situation had raised alarm among Liverpool fans. The defender, who joined the club in 2021 from RB Leipzig, has established himself as a powerful presence at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Yet, with his deal due to expire in June 2026, reports surfaced that Real Madrid were monitoring his situation closely. Given his age and experience, the prospect of losing him for nothing would have been a major blow for Liverpool.

According to L’Équipe, talks between the club and player have advanced in recent weeks, with both parties optimistic about reaching an agreement.

Although several key details, such as salary structure and contract length, still need to be ironed out, the general expectation is that Konaté will remain on Merseyside.

Liverpool star is happy to play under Arne Slot

Importantly, the Frenchman himself is said to be enthusiastic about continuing under Slot, who guided the Reds to the Premier League title last season.

Konaté’s desire to stay comes at a time when Liverpool are rebuilding under Slot, looking to compete on all fronts with a refreshed squad.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid may still hold an interest, but the Spanish giants could be forced to look elsewhere if the Frenchman decides to extend his contract.

If a deal is finalised, Liverpool will not only avoid losing a top defender for nothing but also ensure stability at the heart of their backline for years to come.

