Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Harry Kane in the near future, and he has been backed to return to his former club.

The striker is thought to be on the radar of multiple teams, but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness feels that he could return to the north London club.

He told Football Insider: “I think he’s going to go back to Spurs, if he’s going to go anywhere. “So I think it’d be hard for anybody else to get hold of him. He is a London boy, and I think it would be Spurs. “While other clubs may look at that option and wish they could do it, I think he’s going to be Spurs through and through, and it’d be hard for him to play anywhere else in the Premier League.”

Harry Kane would be an excellent addition

The striker has been outstanding for Bayern Munich, and he could be an exceptional acquisition for Tottenham, even if it is for the short term.

He has found the back of the net 17 times this season, and he would be a major upgrade on Dominic Solanke. Tottenham need someone like him leading the line for them if they want to win major trophies. If the England international manages to win the UEFA Champions League with the German club this season, he might feel that his purpose of moving to the Bundesliga has been fulfilled.

He could be open to returning to England with his boyhood club.

Kane to return to Spurs?

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Multiple other clubs are likely to be interested in securing his signature. However, Wyness feels that it would be difficult for the player to join a rival club in England. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the striker earns around €480,000 per week, and he might need to accept a major pay cut to seal a return to the London club. Tottenham will not be able to afford his current wages.