Arne Slot makes worrying claim about Liverpool’s current struggles

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made a rather worrying claim about the Reds’ current struggles as he’s suggested teams have worked out how to play against his side.
The Dutch tactician has mostly done a superb job since taking over as Liverpool manager last season, leading the Merseyside giants to the Premier League title and the final of the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool have, in fairness, also made a decent start to this campaign, though they’ve lost their last two games in a row against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.
It’s perhaps also looked like coming for a little while now, as LFC were also conceding a lot of goals and relying on late winners before those defeats.
Arne Slot explains Liverpool struggles
Somewhat worryingly, Slot has now told a press conference that he thinks teams perhaps took him a bit lightly when he first took over from Jurgen Klopp.
The former Feyenoord manager says he noticed this in the second half of last season, with opponents now taking his Liverpool side more seriously.
He feels he now needs to work out how to adapt to this, and it’s perhaps a concern that he hasn’t managed to do already given that he noticed this a few months ago.
“I don’t think we do things different. I do see teams doing a lot of things different to us,” Slot said, as quoted by Liverpool’s official site.
“So, the first part of last season Jurgen gave me a lot of gifts but one of the gifts he also gave me was ending up third the year before and fifth the year before and him being so well known that a new manager came in and everybody thought, ‘Oh, let’s start to play against Liverpool’!
“And teams played in a completely different way in the first half of the season against us than they did when we were top of the league after half of the season and when we were top of the Champions League after the first part of the season.
“And I can see this going now into this part of this season. We have to find answers to that. Last season, one of the answers was a set-piece, like many teams unlock a low block with set-pieces. And this season we haven’t done that yet.”
Can Liverpool turn things around under Slot or has he been found out already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
What Slot does not realize is that he broke up a winning tem.His replacement of players was completely wrong.There was a great understanding between the Frontline players.There was no reason to let them go.Ekitike is nowhere near the calibre of the previous Frontline players we had Perhaps the only player that was found wanting was Nunez.Although I think he is. brilliant player.Alwys running into the right spaces.Putting it into the net was his problem.The midfield was stable.There was no need for change.Our min problem was in defence,of which Konte was the biggest week-link.His heading of the ball is just total clueless,no idea of where he wants to head the ball.Whether it’s in his own defence or the oppositions box.He really needs to work on his heading.His just plain dumb when it gets to that.He puts a lot of pressure on the team and mainly the defence.His passing of the ball leaves much to be desired.So Slot.You have to phase in new players till he finds his teamates and and they find him,understand their play and adjust accordingly.But they have to be phased in.Opposition can quickly see where the weakness is,and exploit that.Just do the right thing for the team.It does not matter what they cost.It’s all about time and patience to get the mix right.Theyvcan only learn by watching from the bench sometimes and see where and how they have to change.