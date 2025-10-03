Arne Slot makes worrying claim about Liverpool’s current struggles

Arne Slot of Liverpool (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made a rather worrying claim about the Reds’ current struggles as he’s suggested teams have worked out how to play against his side.

The Dutch tactician has mostly done a superb job since taking over as Liverpool manager last season, leading the Merseyside giants to the Premier League title and the final of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have, in fairness, also made a decent start to this campaign, though they’ve lost their last two games in a row against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

It’s perhaps also looked like coming for a little while now, as LFC were also conceding a lot of goals and relying on late winners before those defeats.

Arne Slot explains Liverpool struggles

Somewhat worryingly, Slot has now told a press conference that he thinks teams perhaps took him a bit lightly when he first took over from Jurgen Klopp.

The former Feyenoord manager says he noticed this in the second half of last season, with opponents now taking his Liverpool side more seriously.

He feels he now needs to work out how to adapt to this, and it’s perhaps a concern that he hasn’t managed to do already given that he noticed this a few months ago.

“I don’t think we do things different. I do see teams doing a lot of things different to us,” Slot said, as quoted by Liverpool’s official site.

“So, the first part of last season Jurgen gave me a lot of gifts but one of the gifts he also gave me was ending up third the year before and fifth the year before and him being so well known that a new manager came in and everybody thought, ‘Oh, let’s start to play against Liverpool’!

“And teams played in a completely different way in the first half of the season against us than they did when we were top of the league after half of the season and when we were top of the Champions League after the first part of the season.

“And I can see this going now into this part of this season. We have to find answers to that. Last season, one of the answers was a set-piece, like many teams unlock a low block with set-pieces. And this season we haven’t done that yet.”

