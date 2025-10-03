Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to agree on a new deal with Bukayo Saka.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal in recent seasons, and he is certainly one of the best attackers in the Premier League. They need to keep players like him at the club if they want to fight for major trophies.

Arsenal eyeing new deal for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are now looking to wrap up a new deal for the player, and they are prepared to offer him €15 million per season, as per Fichajes. It would make him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he deserves a lucrative contract. He has been an exceptional performer, and he is a crucial player for the club.

Arsenal must do everything in their power to keep him at the club. They have recently secured an agreement with William Saliba, and they need to tie down the other important players on the side as well.

Arsenal must keep Saka

Arsenal have done well to bring in quality players in recent windows. It will be equally important for them to hold onto their best players as well. They cannot afford to lose the 24-year-old attacker any time soon. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. He is already one of the best players in the Premier League. Saka is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

The player is enjoying his football at Arsenal, and they have been pushing for major trophies consistently. He has no reason to move on any time soon. It is fair to assume that he will eventually commit his long-term future to the club. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can wrap up the deal quickly.