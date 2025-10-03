Martin Odegaard celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the AC Milan prodigy, Davide Bartesaghi.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an offer for the 19-year-old defender. The player is highly rated at the Italian club, and he has a bright future ahead of himself.

Arsenal keen on Davide Bartesaghi

Journalist Carlo Pellegatti has now revealed that Arsenal are keen on the talented defender, but they are yet to follow up on their interest with an official proposal. Milan will not want to lose him easily, and he has a long-term contract with them after 2030.

He said via MilanNews: “Arsenal are interested in Bartesaghi. There have been no offers. Bartesaghi is a player who has received high praise from former AC Milan players. “He has a contract until 2030. There haven’t been any offers yet, but there will be some Arsenal scouts at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening to follow Bartesaghi. Let’s not forget that Arsenal have already been scouting, signing, and scouting Calafiori in the Italian league. “They’re following Bartesaghi. This is the rumour, which doesn’t mean he’ll go to Arsenal, but it does mean there are interested teams, especially one, for this boy whose qualities we haven’t yet discovered. But keep an eye on the Gunners.”

Bartesaghi could cost a premium

Arsenal might need to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. Milan are under no pressure to sell the youngster any time soon. He has a long-term contract, and Arsenal will have to work hard to convince the Italian club to sell the player.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Milan, and he has a bright future. He is expected to develop into a quality first-team player for them. On the other hand, Arsenal are already well-stocked in the defensive unit, and the 19-year-old will struggle for regular opportunities if he joins the club. For now, he should look to focus on his development. He needs to stay at a club where he will get first-team opportunities. The move to Arsenal could be ill-timed for the young defender right now. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal have the resources to pay a premium for him, and they will look to treat the signing as a long-term investment. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

