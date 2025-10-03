Talks opened: Arsenal begin work on another new contract for important star

Jurrien Timber in action for Arsenal against Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Dutch defender Jurrien Timber over a new contract as they look to tie him down beyond his current deal running until 2028.

The 24-year-old has proven a superb signing for Arsenal since his move from Ajax in the summer of 2023.

Although Timber missed much of his first season at the Emirates Stadium due to a serious injury, he has come back brilliantly since then, becoming one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

And now, according to BBC Sport, the Gunners are in talks with Timber over a contract extension after tying down William Saliba.

Jurrien Timber the latest on Arsenal’s list of new contracts

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been busy since joining the club earlier this year, tying down a number of key players to new deals.

Saliba’s contract renewal was confirmed in the last week, and the BBC also note that the club are also optimistic about Bukayo Saka agreeing a new deal too.

Prior to those two, Berta also did well to sort out new contracts for key players such as Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Ethan Nwaneri.

Can Arsenal keep Timber?

There seems little risk of Timber not staying at Arsenal, as he’s just gone from strength to strength during his time in north London.

Arteta is also building what looks likely to be a winning project, and Timber will surely feel, like other big names like Saliba and Gabriel, that he can continue at the Emirates and get his hands on major silverware soon.

It will be interesting to see how quickly AFC can sort this out, and also what kind of impact it will have on Ben White, who has largely lost his place now due to the excellent form of Timber at right-back.