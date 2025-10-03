“For sure” – Mikel Arteta backs “astronomical” star to break an Arsenal Premier League record

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Champions League clash vs Olympiacos (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he could see Bukayo Saka breaking a Premier League record for the Gunners.

Although it’s a little while away, Saka is apparently just 133 games away now from becoming the club’s all-time appearance maker in the Premier League.

The England international has risen from Arsenal’s academy to become a star player for the team, and is now about to make his 200th Premier League appearance for the club this weekend.

Arteta praised Saka for the “astronomical” figures he’s already reached at such a young age, and saw no reason he couldn’t hit that record if he’s able to sustain the level he’s been at so far.

Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka and a possible Arsenal record

Watch below as Arteta spoke in glowing terms about Saka in his press conference ahead of this Saturday’s clash against West Ham United…

? Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to break this Arsenal Premier League record ? pic.twitter.com/IBYLPznav8 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 3, 2025

The Spanish tactician is clearly a big fan of Saka and expects that there is a lot more to come from him in the future.

One recent issue for the 24-year-old has been injuries, as he missed a chunk of last season and a few games at the start of this campaign.

That’s perhaps to be expected from someone who’s played so much football from such a young age, but Arsenal are in the fortunate position now that they have more depth in their squad.

Summer signings in attack like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, as well as the emergence of homegrown youngster Ethan Nwaneri, should give Arteta other options on that right flank if he needs it.

Still, Saka is clearly in with a good chance of breaking a big record for Arsenal, so he’ll surely want to continue starting as many games as possible for the foreseeable future.