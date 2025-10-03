Official: Arsenal confirm wonderkid signing as he poses with contract on official site

Arsenal have announced a new signing

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers, with the exciting wonderkid set to join them in January 2027.

The 16-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international is considered a huge prospect in his home country, and he’ll now be linking up with Arsenal in the near future.

The Gunners were strongly linked with Ozhianvuna back in the summer, with the Irish Independent reporting on the deal at the time, and it’s now been officially confirmed on Arsenal.com.

The announcement piece includes pictures of Ozhianvuna posing signing his contract and holding up his Arsenal shirt alongside Per Mertesacker, the head of the north London club’s academy.

Arsenal building for the future with Victor Ozhianvuna transfer deal

This looks like smart business for Arsenal as they continue to build for both the present and future.

Mikel Arteta has done well in recent times to balance bringing in experienced players who can deliver straight away, whilst also promoting from the academy.

Bukayo Saka quickly established himself early on in Arteta’s reign, and the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have become increasingly important first-team players since then.

It’s easy to see why someone like Ozhianvuna would see AFC as a good next step for him as he looks to develop his game and eventually play first-team football at the highest level.

Arsenal fans will have to wait a little while before they can see their new signing in action, but this slightly under-the-radar bit of business could go on to be an important part of this project in the long term.