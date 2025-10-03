“Crazy” – Manchester United slammed for over-spending on one summer signing

Bryan Mbeumo reacts during Manchester United's defeat against Brentford (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas has criticised Manchester United for spending “crazy” money on Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The Cameroon international joined from Brentford back in July, for what was reported as being an initial £65m fee at the time by BBC Sport.

Mbeumo had shone during his time at Brentford, but he’s not made the best start at Old Trafford, and Gallas is starting to question the logic of spending quite so much on him.

Many fans will surely have been pleased to see a talent like Mbeumo joining, but perhaps even back in the summer £65m looked like a lot to be paying for him.

Did Manchester United over-spend on Bryan Mbeumo transfer?

Speaking to Gambling Zone, as quoted by the Metro, Gallas hit out at the kind of fees players are moving for these days, with Mbeumo seemingly a prime example.

“They have Bryan Mbeumo, and the player is good enough for most sides, but I don’t know if you can justify that transfer fee,” Gallas said.

“They’ve spent an awful lot of money and not really changed too many of their first-choice XI.

“We’re always talking about money these days, and I know the prices keep on rising every year, but come on. This seems crazy.”

How does Mbeumo fee compare to other similar players?

There were a few other left-footed right wingers who moved this summer, so how does the Mbeumo fee compare to them?

BBC Sport reported that Noni Madueke’s move from Chelsea to Arsenal was cheaper, at around £48.5m, though he didn’t look nearly as good in the Premier League last year as Mbeumo did.

Anthony Elanga is another similar style of player, but his move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle was also cheaper at a reported £55m, as per BBC Sport.

Tottenham new-boy Mohammed Kudus was also cheaper, also at around £55m, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Perhaps Gallas has a point? Let us know your opinions in the comments!