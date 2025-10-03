Chelsea eyeing Federico Valverde (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Federico Valverde has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is reportedly a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. According to a report via Fichajes, there have been rumours of a rift between the player and manager Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid could consider selling him for a fee of around €80 million, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Chelsea and Man United could use Federico Valverde

They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The 27-year-old will add physicality, defensive cover, and technical attributes to the side. He has been a key player for Real Madrid, and he has the ability to improve both teams.

Chelsea and Manchester United will be hoping to fight for major trophies and top-quality players at their disposal. Signing the Uruguayan International would be a major coup for them. Not only is he a top-class player, but he has the experience of winning major trophies consistently. He could prove to be a priceless asset for them on and off the pitch.

Valverde could fancy a move to England

The opportunity to move to England could be an interesting one for the player. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He will look to prove himself in England and establish himself as a key player in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester United will have to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract someone of his quality. They must convince the player that he will be able to fulfil his ambitions with them.