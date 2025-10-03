(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has now revealed that he would love to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in future.

The 22-year-old left Newcastle because of financial reasons, but they are keen on bringing him back to the club. The 22-year-old has been outstanding since leaving the club, and there is no doubt that Newcastle will regret the decision to let him move on.

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson

Howe said to The Telegraph: “I don’t know [if he will come back] but certainly from my perspective I would love him to. “I’m very respectful of the fact he is at another football club and I would never normally talk about a player in that way, so, I won’t change that stance but… yeah… it is very regretful. A player from the academy who had given so much, and the club had given so much to, all those years here and how people tried to develop those talents, for him not to be utilised here is a real shame. “It [his sale] didn’t sit right with me then, doesn’t sit right with me today that we, as a football club, were forced to make a decision that we didn’t want to make. And a player that had given everything to rise through the ranks here to try to play for Newcastle, that was ended by financial restrictions.”

They sold him for a fee of around £35 million to balance the books. It remains to be seen whether they can bring him back to the club in future. Anderson is highly rated in the Premier League, and he has been described as a “very, very good” player by the England manager, Thomas Tuchel, in the past.

Anderson would be a coup for Newcastle

He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player in future, and Newcastle would do well to secure his services. The player has been linked with multiple other top teams as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up. It is fair to assume that he will end up at a big club soon. He has shown that he is capable of competing at the highest level.

If Newcastle manage to bring him back to the club, it would be a masterstroke from them. The 22-year-old could be tempted to return to his boyhood club as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.