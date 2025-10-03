The next Kevin De Bruyne: Arsenal & Chelsea circling for transfer of midfield wonderkid

Gilberto Mora celebrates with his teammates (Photo by Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly alongside the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in circling for exciting Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

The 16-year-old is fast establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, and is already being compared to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Pedri.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, who state that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are Mora’s main suitors from England.

It remains to be seen who could win the race for the Mexican teenager’s signature, but it is surely only a matter of time before he leaves his current club Tijuana.

Gilberto Mora transfer: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid & Barcelona all keen

Mora is being tipped for a big move next summer, and it could be that he’ll be the next big prospect from Latin America to move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have exploited that market well in recent times, signing the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick from Brazil as youngsters, while Federico Valverde and Franco Mastantuono were similar kinds of recruits.

Still, we also know that Chelsea like to scour the globe for the best young players, and Mora looks like he’d really fit the bill for the Blues.

Arsenal may be a more tempting project right now, though, with Mikel Arteta building a superb squad that looks to be getting closer and closer to winning a major trophy like the Premier League or the Champions League.

That could be ideal for Mora if he wants to get good career development and playing time in a winning project, but perhaps we also can’t rule out a ‘stepping stone’ club like Brighton for one of his first moves.

The Seagulls are not being linked right now, but we know this is their recruitment style, so it will be interesting to see if they enter the equation at some point.