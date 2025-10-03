James Ward-Prowse warming up for West Ham (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse looks to have fallen out of favour at the club and could be on his way out in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has not quite lived up to expectations during his time at the London Stadium, and was also underwhelming in a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season.

It makes sense that new West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo now seems prepared to make some changes to this struggling squad, and Ward-Prowse is perhaps unsurprisingly looking like he could be one of the first big names out of the door.

According to Dean Jones of TEAMtalk, there are already whispers that Ward-Prowse’s former club Southampton could re-sign him.

James Ward-Prowse to seal Southampton transfer return?

Ward-Prowse was a star player for Southampton for many years after coming up through their academy, and it now looks like he could be heading back there this January.

Discussing the former England international’s situation, Jones told TEAMtalk: “You would like to think he would at least get a chance to make an early impression but the signs are that he is not part of the picture at West Ham and won’t be coming back into the frame.

“He had been a major part of the early weeks but West Ham struggled and then he’s straight out of the side as soon as Nuno comes in.

“The player knows the writing is already on the wall and he is going to have to carefully consider how he brings his season back to life.

“A January transfer is going to be on the cards and there is already a whisper that he is going to get the chance to return to Southampton.”

This seems like a move that would benefit all parties involved, with West Ham getting the chance to make a sale and ideally find a replacement, while Southampton can bring back a former club hero, who himself will benefit from the extra playing time.