Source reveals Bayern “reached out” over surprise Arsenal transfer raid

Jurrien Timber celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have been named as one of the clubs to have reached out over a potential transfer move for Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

As reported here in my exclusive for the Daily Briefing, Arsenal are in talks over a new deal for Timber, and there’s always been full confidence he’d stay, even if Bayern and another major club have shown an interest.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for the Gunners since joining from Ajax, and it seems he’s perfectly happy with life at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal would naturally also be happy with him, so it now seems inevitable that the pair will continue together.

What my sources said on Jurrien Timber, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich

Although links with Juventus have been denied, I have been made aware of some informal approach from Bayern and another top European club who have remained unnamed.

“Timber news is accurate,” my source said. “Heard nothing on Juventus, but Bayern and one other big name from Europe reached out to his people a while ago. No chance he’s going. (Contract talks) all going well, no particular timeframe on it now.”

This will be encouraging news for Arsenal fans, with Timber sure to be a key part of the north London club’s future as they continue to head in a positive direction under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal also progressing on Bukayo Saka contract

Things also seem to be going well between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka as Andrea Berta looks to tie down another star player.

The Italian has done stellar work since becoming AFC sporting director, also sorting out new deals for Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Ethan Nwaneri.

Keeping Saka and Timber would be two more very positive pieces of news for Arsenal if they can do it.